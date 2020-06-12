LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 6/11/2020

Tonight, some cloud cover with a few rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some spots could fall into the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts, especially early on.



Friday, becoming mostly sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s, around 60 or the 60s for inland areas west of Escanaba and near the Michigan/Wisconsin border, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday night, clear skies with areas of frost inland. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. Light north to northwest wind.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures around 60 or the 60s, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, clear skies with areas of frost inland. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.