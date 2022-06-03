Overnight, a few rain showers are possible. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the 40s. Winds will become west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Later today, a slight chance of rain in the morning. Otherwise, becoming partly cloudy to perhaps mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will range from the 40s along the immediate Lake Superior shoreline to around 60 or the 60s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border and in the South Central U.P. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures away from the shorelines of the Great Lakes will be in the 30s to around 40. Light west to southwest wind.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday night and Thursday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s. Low temperatures will be in the 40s.