LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 6/3/2021

Overnight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Light and variable wind.



Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A slight chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. A slight chance of a thunderstorm. Some gusty winds (especially near Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties). Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A slight chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s (hottest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). Temperatures will be locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. A slight chance of a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. Gusty winds are possible near Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A slight chance of a thunderstorm. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 80s and 90s (hottest temperatures will be in the Central U.P. and Western U.P). Temperatures will be locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. A slight chance of a thunderstorm. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. A slight chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 80s to around 90 (hottest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). Temperatures will be locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. A slight chance of a thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday through Thursday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.