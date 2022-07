STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...UPDATED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 349 PM EDT THU JUN 30 2022 /249 PM CDT THU JUN 30 2022/ .OVERNIGHT...SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS CENTRAL AND EAST ENDING. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 48 TO 61. FRIDAY...SUNNY. HIGHS 67 TO 77....COOLEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 48 TO 56. SATURDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 63 TO 77...COOLEST ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR AND WARMEST SOUTH-CENTRAL. SATURDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 48 TO 57. SUNDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 69 TO 78...COOLEST ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR. INDEPENDENCE DAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 50S. HIGHS 68 TO 78...COOLEST ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR. TUESDAY...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 50S. HIGHS 65 TO 76...COOLEST ALONG LAKE SUPERIOR. $$ ROLFSON