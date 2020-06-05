LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 6/4/2020

Overnight, partly cloudy with some rain showers possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to southwest 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, some rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH turning west to northwest and increasing to 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, around 70 or the 70s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border, locally colder near Lake Superior. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.