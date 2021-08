LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/12/2021

STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN...UPDATED NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 958 PM EDT THU AUG 12 2021 /858 PM CDT THU AUG 12 2021/ REST OF TONIGHT...COOLER. MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE 40S IN THE INTERIOR...AND IN THE 50S ALONG THE LAKESHORES. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 67 TO 76. FRIDAY NIGHT...CLEAR. LOWS IN THE 40S IN THE INTERIOR...AND IN THE 50S ALONG THE LAKESHORES. SATURDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 72 TO 77. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 49 TO 62...COOLEST IN THE INTERIOR. SUNDAY...WARMER. MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 78 TO 89...COOLEST NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. MONDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 54 TO 67...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST AND WARMEST ALONG THE LAKE SUPERIOR SHORELINE. HIGHS 78 TO 89...COOLEST NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 53 TO 68...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 77 TO 88...COOLEST NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN.