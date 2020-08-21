LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 8/20/2020

Overnight, a few rain showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with areas of fog. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.

Friday, clouds and some sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s, around 80 or the 80s with some sunshine.



Friday night, some cloud cover with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.



Saturday, clouds and some sunshine with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80.



Saturday night, some cloud cover with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some 50s inland.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain or a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.

Sunday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60, around 50 for inland for some inland areas.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, some inland areas could fall into the 50s.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.



Wednesday night, a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.