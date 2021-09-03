LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/2/2021

Weather

Overnight, increasing clouds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming west late. 

Saturday night, a few possible rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts. 

Sunday night,  a few possible rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Monday (Labor Day), partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Wednesday, partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Wednesday night, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Thursday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

