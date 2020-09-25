LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/25/2020

Overnight, a few rain showers. Otherwise, areas of fog. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, areas of fog in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. A slight chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Some storms could have hail and gusty winds west of Marquette. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind becoming south to southeast 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southeast wind becoming south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will range from the 30s inland to around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will range from the 30s inland to around 40 or the 40s near the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.