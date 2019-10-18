LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 10/17/2019

Overnight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Areas of fog and freezing fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, some 20s inland, 30s to around 40 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Winds becoming light and variable.

Friday, clouds and sunshine. Some gusty winds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts in the afternoon possible.

Friday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be in the 30s, 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, rain and wind with a possible thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, rain and wind. Low temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s, some inland areas could fall into the 30s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of rain with wind. High temperatures will be in the 40s. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday night, cloudy with a chance of rain or a rain/snow mix with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or rain/snow mix with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

