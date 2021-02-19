LOCAL 3 THURSDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/18/2021

Overnight, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, some inland spots could fall into the single digits. Light and variable wind.



Friday, mostly cloudy with snow showers possible. High temperatures will range from the teens west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s for the Central and Eastern U.P. Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, sunshine. Low temperatures will range from at or below zero well inland to around 10 above along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 0 well inland to around 10 above or the teens right along the Great Lakes. Winds becoming south 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above well inland to around 20 or the 20s right along the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Thursday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.