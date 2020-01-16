LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/16/2020

Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the teens. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be at or below zero, single digits right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, sunshine in the morning. Increasing clouds and wind in the afternoon. A chance of snow in the late afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday night, snow and wind. Heavy snow possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday, snow and some wind. Heavy snow possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday night, snow and wind. Heavy snow possible. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, some snow and wind. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday night, lake effect snow showers and gusty winds. Very low wind chills possible. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens. Northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Monday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.