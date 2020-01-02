LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/2/2020

Today, a rain shower or snow shower can’t be ruled out. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain, light snow, or light freezing rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers or some light freezing rain. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers or some light freezing rain. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures in the 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, cloudy with snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, cloudy with snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Monday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.