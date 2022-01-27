Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s during the morning, then turn colder in the afternoon. Winds turning to the west to northwest to north to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes and outside of the lake effect snow will be at or below zero. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be at or below zero. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, increasing clouds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.