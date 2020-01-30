LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/30/2020







Thursday, cloud cover and possibly some sunshine with a chance of snow east of Escanaba and Munising. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Light south wind.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Light south to southwest wind.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow. High temperatures will be around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, cloudy with a chance of light snow or light freezing rain. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, around 30 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, cloudy with a chance of light snow, light rain, or light freezing rain. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, cloudy with a chance of light snow or light freezing rain. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and possibly some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Monday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.





