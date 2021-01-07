LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/7/2020

Today, light wintry precipitation and fog/freezing fog can’t be ruled out in a few spots. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Light east to northeast wind.



Tonight, light wintry precipitation and fog/freezing fog can’t be ruled out in a few spots. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, teens in some locations. Light north to northeast wind.



Friday, light wintry precipitation and fog/freezing fog can’t be ruled out in a few spots. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, light wintry precipitation and fog/freezing fog can’t be ruled out in a few spots. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, teens in some locations. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, light wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out in a few spots. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, light wintry precipitation can’t be ruled out in a few spots. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, teens in some locations. Northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, teens in some locations. West wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, teens in some locations. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s, teens in some locations. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.