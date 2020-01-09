LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 1/9/2020

Today, cloudy with light snow or light freezing rain in the morning. Snow or freezing rain in the afternoon. Freezing rain or rain late in the afternoon. Windy. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southeast wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, cloudy with a chance of rain or freezing rain. Near steady temperatures in the 30s. Gusty winds. Temperatures will be falling into the 20s by the early morning west of Marquette. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, clouds and sunshine. Near steady temperatures in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night and Saturday, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or into the teens. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind turning north to northeast 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, snow, especially in the morning. Otherwise, some snow showers. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Sunday night and Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southeast wind becoming south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.