LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/1/2020

Today, mostly cloudy with rain showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers. Some wind. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some inland areas could fall into the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, scattered rain showers that could mix with snow in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, a few rain shower or snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, 30s along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Saturday, a few rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with some rain showers that could mix with snow. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. North to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, around 40 or the 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.

Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, partly cloudy. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.