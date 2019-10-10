LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/10/2019

Thursday, increasing clouds with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Thursday night, cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, rain and wind. High temperatures will be in the 60s, then falling temperatures from west to east in the middle to late afternoon. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas of the Western U.P. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40, 40s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas of the Western U.P. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or into the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas of the Western U.P. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A rain/snow mix is possible for inland areas of the Western U.P. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a few rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain or a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.