LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/14/2021

Today, becoming sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from the 30s for some inland west of Marquette to around 50 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain (especially Central U.P. and Eastern U.P.) High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, lake effect rain showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland (especially where there is clearing). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, lake effect rain showers (mainly Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette). Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, lake effect rain showers (mainly east of Marquette). Otherwise, some clearing. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland (especially where there is clearing). West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 30 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 40 or the 40s right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.