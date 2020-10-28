LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/28/2020

Today, a chance of rain showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some wind. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest becoming north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday, some snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. North wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some teens inland, 20s to around 30 near the Great Lakes. Light north to northwest wind.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Winds becoming southwest 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, mostly clear. Increasing winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, around 30 or the 30s near the Great Lakes. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday, mostly sunny and windy. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain or snow. Windy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest inland). West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, snow showers and windy. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, scattered snow showers with some gusty winds. Otherwise, some clouds. Low temperatures will range from around 20 inland to around 30 along Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest inland). West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.