LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 10/7/2021

Today, areas of fog in the morning. Otherwise, increasing clouds. A chance of rain closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, cloudy with some rain showers. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with some rain showers. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A few rain showers are possible. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.