LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/18/2021

Today, lake effect snow showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula, parts of the Western U.P., and east of Marquette along and north of M-28. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers in the Keweenaw Peninsula, parts of the Western U.P., and east of Marquette along and north of M-28. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, some remaining lake effect snow showers east of Marquette along and north of M-28 in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Winds becoming south 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some 20s inland. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some 20s inland. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Wintry precipitation is possible. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers and gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, mostly cloudy with snow showers and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with some higher gusts.



Monday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts.