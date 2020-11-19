LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/19/2020

Today, clouds and at times some sunshine with some wind. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with some wind. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will range from around 20 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 30 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.