LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/21/2019

Thursday, rain in the morning. Rain will change to snow from west to east through out the day. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, temperatures will be turning colder from west to east through out the day. Winds turning west to northwest then north to northwest 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with some lake effect snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. North to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, a few lake effect snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday and Wednesday, cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.