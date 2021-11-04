LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/4/2021

Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s, some 20s inland. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 30s inland. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.