LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/5/2020

Today, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will range from the 50s closer to Lake Superior to around 60 or the 60s closer to Lake Michigan and the Michigan/Wisconsin border. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, becoming mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, the warmest temperatures will be west of Marquette. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a mix of sun and clouds. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, the warmest temperatures will be west of Marquette. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, a mix of sun and clouds with gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, the warmest temperatures will be west of Marquette. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine with gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow, or a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night and Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast to east to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.