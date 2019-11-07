LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 11/7/2019

Today, lake effect snow. Locally heavy lake effect snow is possible east of Marquette. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, lake effect snow showers, mainly east of Marquette, in the Keweenaw Peninsula and in parts of the Western U.P. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s, single digits for inland areas of the Western U.P. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, a few lake effect snow showers east of Marquette. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or into the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.

Tuesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Wednesday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.