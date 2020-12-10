LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/10/2020

Today, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Increasing wind during the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North wind 10-20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest west of Marquette). North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with snow showers. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. North to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest west of Marquette). North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest inland). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest inland). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest inland).