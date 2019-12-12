LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/12/2019

Today, cloudy with snow. Heaviest and highest snow amounts will be closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border and Lake Michigan. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. South wind turning east to southeast 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with some snow. Light freezing rain is possible. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 10 above for inland areas of the Western U.P., around 20 or into the 20s near the Great Lakes.

Friday, cloudy with a chance of snow or light freezing rain. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. Light south wind.

Friday night, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s, teens for inland areas of the Western U.P. South to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, cloudy with snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind turning north to northwest 10 to 20 MPH.

Saturday night, cloudy with snow. Gusty winds may cause some blowing snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes, single digits for inland areas of the Western U.P. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH.



Sunday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, at or below zero for some inland areas, around 10 above right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

