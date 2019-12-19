LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/19/2019

Today, some snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. ‘



Tonight, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday, a slight chance of snow or an icy mix. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday night, a slight chance of snow or an icy mix. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night (Christmas Eve), mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday (Christmas Day), a slight chance of rain, snow, or a wintry mix. High temperatures will be in the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.