LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/2/2021

Today, windy (especially in the Keweenaw Peninsula and right along Lake Superior). Otherwise, mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers or snow showers. Temperatures by the late afternoon will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few possible snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy. Some snow showers are possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with few higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some snow showers are possible. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some snow showers are possible. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, cloudy with snow. Rain or wintry mix is possible. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, cloudy with snow and some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, cloudy with snow. Wind possible. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 10 or the teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, mostly cloudy. Some snow showers are possible. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, mostly cloudy. Some snow showers are possible. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.