STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE MI 256 AM EST THU DEC 23 2021 /156 AM CST THU DEC 23 2021/ TODAY...CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW. HIGHS 26 TO 33. TONIGHT...A CHANCE OF LIGHT SNOW IN THE EVENING EAST HALF. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 16 TO 27...COLDEST INTERIOR WEST. FRIDAY...A MIX OF LIGHT SNOW...FREEZING DRIZZLE OR DRIZZLE. HIGHS 34 TO 39. FRIDAY NIGHT...LIGHT RAIN OR DRIZZLE...MAINLY EAST HALF IN THE EVENING. MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 19 TO 32...WARMEST EAST. CHRISTMAS DAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 26 TO 35. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF SNOW TOWARD EVENING. LOWS 11 TO 24...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS 24 TO 32. MONDAY...SNOW LIKELY. LOWS 17 TO 27. HIGHS 28 TO 36.