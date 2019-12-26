LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/26/2019

Today, cloudy with some rain and areas of fog. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible turning south to southwest.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle or freezing drizzle. Low temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s, 20s for inland areas of the Western U.P. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday, mostly cloudy in the morning. Slow clearing from west to east in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Patchy freeze fog possible. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. Winds becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.



Saturday, increasing clouds with snow in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, snow, a rain/snow mix, or freezing rain changing to rain during the overnight. Gusty winds. Steady to slowly rising temperatures in the 30s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday, cloudy with rain and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. East to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Sunday night, cloudy with rain changing to snow or a rain/snow mix. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday, cloudy with snow and gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30. Winds becoming north to northeast 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Monday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night (New Year’s Eve), mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.