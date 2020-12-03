LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/3/2020

Today, a chance of rain showers or snow showers, especially east of Marquette and Escanaba. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Some wind. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, a chance of snow showers, especially in the morning and closer to Lake Superior. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night, some clearing. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, increasing clouds with a few snow showers late. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. Light west to southwest wind.

Sunday, scattered snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.