Today, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Near steady temperatures around 20 or the 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Friday night (New Year’s Eve), mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will range from around 0 for some inland areas west of Marquette to the teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday (New Year’s Day), mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will range from 0 to -10 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, Some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from 0 to -10 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 10 above or the teens right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.