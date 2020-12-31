LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/31/2020

Today, morning lake effect snow showers in the Eastern U.P. Otherwise, becoming sunny. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to northwest wind becoming west to southwest 5 to 15 MPH.



New Year’s Eve, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above for inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s right along the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday (New Year’s Day), clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH becoming north to northwest.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.