LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 12/5/2019

Thursday, mostly cloudy with some snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Thursday night, mostly cloudy with some snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens, around 20 or into the 20s near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Friday, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers closer to Lake Superior. Low temperatures will be in the teens, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Saturday night, cloudy with a chance of snow or a rain/snow mix. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday, cloudy with rain or snow. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Sunday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s. North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Monday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday, cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Tuesday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

