Today, snow. Rain or a wintry mix can’t be ruled out closer to Lake Michigan. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South to southeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with some snow in the evening. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 20 or 20s, a few inland spots could fall into the teens. Winds becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow late in the day. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, snow. The snow could be heavy, especially in the Central U.P. and Eastern U.P. Increasing wind. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Winds becoming east to northeast and increasing to 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, windy with snow. Some clearing is possible in the afternoon west of Marquette. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. North to northwest to west to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, clearing skies. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Monday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 30. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.