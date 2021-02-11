LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/10/2021

Today, increasing clouds through the day with a chance of snow in some U.P. locations. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will be below zero. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will fall below zero. Very low wind chills possible. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will fall below zero. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with chance of snow. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will fall below zero. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will fall below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, snow showers possible. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will fall below zero. Light east to northeast wind.



Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be around zero. East to northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.