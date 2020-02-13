LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/13/2020

Today, lake effect snow showers with some wind. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. North to northwest wind turning west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts. Wind chills will remain below zero.



Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing with bitter cold temperatures. Low temperatures will range from around 0 or the single digits right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes to around -20 for inland areas west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the teens. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts in the afternoon.



Friday night, increasing clouds with gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, cloudy with some snow and gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens, around 20 near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, increasing clouds. Temperatures rising into the teens to around 20. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night and Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be i the teens and 20s.