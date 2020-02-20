LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/20/2020

Today, becoming sunny. Some wind in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 20. West to southwest wind increasing in the afternoon to 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, clear skies with some wind. Low temperatures will be in the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, sunshine with wind. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, mostly clear with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 20s, some inland areas could fall into the teens. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. Low temperatures will be around 20.