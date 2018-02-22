LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/22/18

Marquette County

Today, sunshine in the morning. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s.

Tonight, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s.

Friday, cloudy with snow in the morning. Lingering freezing drizzle, drizzle or light rain for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the 30s.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s.

Sunday, a chance of rain, snow or freezing rain. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s.

Monday, a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30.

Keweenaw Peninsula & Western U.P.

Today, sunshine in the morning. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s.

Tonight, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s.

Friday, cloudy with snow in the morning. Lingering freezing drizzle, drizzle or light rain for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s.

Sunday, a chance of rain, snow or freezing rain. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s.

Monday, a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30.

Wisconsin Border & Inland Western U.P. (Including Iron Mt & Iron River)

Today, sunshine in the morning. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s.

Tonight, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s.

Friday, cloudy with snow in the morning. Lingering freezing drizzle, drizzle or light rain for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the 30s.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s.

Sunday, a chance of rain, snow or freezing rain. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s.

Monday, a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30.

South Central U.P. & Lake Michigan (Including Escanaba & Manistique)

Today, sunshine in the morning. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s.

Tonight, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s.

Friday, cloudy with snow in the morning. Lingering freezing drizzle, drizzle or light rain for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the 30s.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s.

Sunday, a chance of rain, snow or freezing rain. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s.

Monday, a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30.

Alger County & Northern Schoolcraft County (Including Munising & Grand Marais)

Today, sunshine in the morning. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s.

Tonight, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s.

Friday, cloudy with snow in the morning. Lingering freezing drizzle, drizzle or light rain for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the 30s.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s.

Sunday, a chance of rain, snow or freezing rain. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s.

Monday, a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30.

Newberry & The Eastern U.P.

Today, sunshine in the morning. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s.

Tonight, cloudy with snow. Low temperatures will be around 20 or into the 20s.

Friday, cloudy with snow in the morning. Lingering freezing drizzle, drizzle or light rain for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be in the 30s.

Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 30s.

Sunday, a chance of rain, snow or freezing rain. High temperatures will be around 30 or into the 30s.

Monday, a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 30.