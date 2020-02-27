LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/27/2020

Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some wind. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall to around 0. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, lake effect snow showers east of Marquette. Otherwise, some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the single digits and teens, some inland areas west of Marquette could fall to around 0. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers or snow showers. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. High temperatures will be in the 30s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.