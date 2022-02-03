Today, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will be at or below zero. North wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Increasing clouds are possible during the overnight. Low temperatures will be at or below zero, perhaps well below zero in a few inland spots. Light and variable wind becoming south late.



Friday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southwest to west to southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Friday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures away from the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes will be at or below zero. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. West to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Sunday night, a few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be at or below zero. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 10 above or the teens. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.