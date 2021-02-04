LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/4/2021

Today, snow. Rain or a wintry mix is possible in some areas (especially in the Eastern U.P. and closer to Lake Michigan). Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH.

Tonight, snow and wind. Low temperatures will range from the single digits for some inland areas west to Marquette to around 20 or the 20s in the Eastern U.P. Winds becoming west to northwest 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday, snow showers and wind. Temperatures by the afternoon will range from the single digits west of Marquette to the teens in the Eastern U.P. Wind chills will be at or below 0. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, lake effect snow showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single dights, 0 to -10 for inland areas west of Marquette. Very low to dangerous wind chills. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Gusty winds. Very low wind chills throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens (coldest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Very low to dangerous wind chills. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be 0 to -10, -10 to -20 for inland areas west of Marquette, around 0 right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes.



Sunday, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Very low to dangerous wind chills. High temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, some inland areas west of Marquette may not get above 0. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, some clearing. Dangerous wind chills. Low temperatures will be -5 to -15, -15 to -25 for inland areas west of Marquette, around 0 or slightly below zero right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, some inland areas west of Marquette may not get above 0. Very low to dangerous wind chills. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, some clearing. Dangerous wind chills. Low temperatures will be -5 to -15, -15 to -25 for inland areas west of Marquette, around 0 or slightly below zero right along the immediate shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday, lake effect snow showers (mainly in the Keweenaw Peninsula and east of Marquette along/north of M-28). Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. Very low to dangerous wind chills. High temperatures will be in the single digits to around 10 above. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Tuesday night and Wednesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be 0 to around -10, around 0 or the single digits right along the shorelines of the Great Lakes. High temperatures will be in the single digits and teens.