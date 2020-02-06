LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 2/6/2020

Today, a few snow showers. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with some snow showers. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible. 

Friday, mostly cloudy with some snow showers. High temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible. 

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Low temperatures will be around 0 or the single digits, around 10 above or the teens near the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Northeast wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 MPH. 

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens. Southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible. 

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Sunday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20. Northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 
Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH. 

Tuesday, a slight chance of snow. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH. 

