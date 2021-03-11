LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/11/2021

Today, some snow showers (especially closer to Lake Superior). Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds. Temperatures by the afternoon will range from the 30s closer to Lake Superior to around 40 or the 40s closer to the Michigan/Wisconsin border and Lake Michigan. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Thursday night, a few snow showers closer to Lake Superior. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Some wind. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). West wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts becoming west to northwest late.



Friday, a few snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, clouds and sunshine. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s (coldest temperatures closer to Lake Superior). West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above in some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 right along the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, clouds and sunshine. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures near Lake Superior). North to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s (coldest temperatures inland west of Marquette). East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures near Lake Superior). East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 20 or the 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Tuesday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures near the shorelines of the Great Lakes). Variable wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday night and Wednesday, partly cloudy to mostly clear at night. Clouds and sunshine during the day. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s (coldest temperatures near the shorelines of the Great Lakes). Low temperatures at night will be around 20 or the 20s.