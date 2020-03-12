LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/12/2020

Today, cloudy with rain and some wind. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. South to southeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tonight, cloudy with rain or a rain/snow mix in the evening. Scattered snow showers in the overnight. Increasing wind. Low temperatures will be in the 20s. West to northwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday, scattered snow showers and windy. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. West to northwest wind 20 to 30 MPH with higher gusts.



Friday night, a few snow showers. Otherwise, some clearing. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts.



Saturday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s. North to northwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the teens to around 20, some inland areas could fall into the single digits. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the teens and 20s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Monday, clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Monday night, mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. West to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday and Wednesday, a slight chance of rain or snow. Otherwise, some cloud cover. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.