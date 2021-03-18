LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 3/18/2021

Today, sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will range from around 30 or the 30s near Lake Superior to the 40s along the Michigan/Wisconsin border. North to northeast to east to northeast wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will range from around 10 above for some inland areas west of Marquette to around 20 or the 20s right along the Great Lakes. North to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Friday, sunny. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, some 50s near the Michigan/Wisconsin border, locally colder near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will be in the 20s to around 30. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will range from around 40 or the 40s near Lake Michigan and in the Eastern U.P. to around 60 or the 60s for some inland areas west of Marquette. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Saturday night, clear skies. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 30 or the 30s. South wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds. High temperatures will range from around 40 or the 40s near Lake Michigan and in the Eastern U.P. to around 60 for some inland areas west of Marquette. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Sunday night, increasing clouds with a chance of rain. Gusty winds. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to around 40. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.

Monday, cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Monday night, clouds with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Tuesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, some cloud cover. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, clouds and at times some sunshine. High temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.